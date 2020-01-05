AUBURN — Chris (Cholette) Devitt, of Lansing Street, Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 1, 2020, of pneumonia.
Chris was born on Oct. 12, 1950, to the late Fred and Mary Robinson Cholette. She was a graduate of the Auburn School District. Chris was one of the first people to be hired at Mercy Rehab and worked there until her retirement about four years ago. She was always there for any of us when there was a family tragedy or illness. She was a caring sister, sister-in-law, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Chris followed the Green Bay Packers and it was wise not to call her during a game. She will be missed by all her family and her many friends.
Chris is survived by sister, Carole (Len) Mannikko, of L’Anse, Mich.; and brothers, William (Barbara) Cholette, of Auburn, and Joseph (Carol) Cholette, of The Villages, Fla.
She was predeceased by her sister, Judy (Paul) Crolick, and by her most cherished and special friend, Dick.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, with a service to immediately follow at 6 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fleming.
