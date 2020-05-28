AUBURN — Mrs. Christine L. Young DeChick, 67, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Auburn Community Hospital with her family by her side.
Christine was born on Nov. 14, 1952, in Cosne-Sur-Loire, France, the daughter of a French mother and American father. She had moved to the United States in 1953 and was a graduate of Westmoreland High School, class of 1970. Christine was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. She had worked as a dental assistant for the late Dr. Smith and Dr. Izzo before going to work for the N.Y.S.D.O.C., having worked at both Auburn Correctional Facility and Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia. After her retirement in 2012 she enjoyed spending time with her grandson Cole, he was the love of her life. She loved to watch him swim and cheer him on at all his sports games. Christine loved to travel, enjoying trips to Disney and Lake George with her grandson Cole, and trips to the casino to play bingo with her mother. She also enjoyed her trips to the Rockport, Mass., area where she enjoyed the sounds of the ocean, seagulls, and the fresh seafood. She was particularly grateful for a trip she took in 1998 with her mother to visit her birthplace and visit her French family.
She will be greatly missed by her son, Stephen P. Young, his wife, Coleen (Elser), and her grandson, Cole E. Young, of Auburn; her mother, Christiane Duguay, of New Hartford, N.Y.; sisters, Kathleen Young (Tom), of Springfield, Ore., and Gertrude Pick (Steve), of Westmoreland, N.Y.; brother, Jeffery Young, of Florida. Christine is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Along with her father, William Young; her husband, David DeChick, she was predeceased by triplet grandchildren, Violet, Edward, and James Young; her stepfather, Henry Duguay; her very special great aunt, Gertrude and uncle, Frederick Surber; her beloved pets, Tobbie, Baxter, and Ozzie.
A private service for the immediate family will be at their convenience. Interment will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop.
Memorials may be remembered to St. Mary’s Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Arrangements are by Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
