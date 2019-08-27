{{featured_button_text}}
Christoph Andrew-Ezekiel Jones

AUBURN — Christoph Andrew-Ezekiel Jones, 5, of Auburn, went home with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

Christoph was an outgoing 5 year old looking forward to his first year at school. He was a people person wanting to talk to everyone and loved riding his John Deere tractor. Christoph loved attending church and quoting his favorite bible verse Matthew 5:16.

He is survived by his mother, Lydia Ann Jones; grandmother, Gwendolyn Jones; grandfather, Leroy Jones and his wife, Tonya; uncles, Andrew Jones and his wife, Amie, Robert Jones, and James Jones; aunt, Holly Jones; host of cousins, family, and special friends.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Auburn First Church of God and Christ, 90 Garrow St., Auburn, with a home going service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.

Brew Funeral Home, Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.

