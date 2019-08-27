AUBURN — Christoph Andrew-Ezekiel Jones, 5, of Auburn, went home with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Christoph was an outgoing 5 year old looking forward to his first year at school. He was a people person wanting to talk to everyone and loved riding his John Deere tractor. Christoph loved attending church and quoting his favorite bible verse Matthew 5:16.
He is survived by his mother, Lydia Ann Jones; grandmother, Gwendolyn Jones; grandfather, Leroy Jones and his wife, Tonya; uncles, Andrew Jones and his wife, Amie, Robert Jones, and James Jones; aunt, Holly Jones; host of cousins, family, and special friends.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Auburn First Church of God and Christ, 90 Garrow St., Auburn, with a home going service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.
Brew Funeral Home, Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.