Christy Marie (Willis) Contrera

March 19, 2020

UNION SPRINGS — Christy Marie (Willis) Contrera, 56, of Union Springs passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of June and the late James Willis. Christy was a lifetime area resident, graduating from Union Springs High School, class of 1981. She previously worked at Tops Supermarket for several years. She was a former Ladies Auxiliary member in Union Springs and loved animals, especially her beloved canine friends that are no longer with us, Bear and Crystal.

She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Vincent Contrera, of Union Springs; her mother, June Willis; two children, son, Randy Willis, of Ithaca, daughter, Danielle (Ron) Contrera, of Auburn; two granddaughters, Scarlett and Ember; five siblings, Jim (Kim) Willis, Cindy (Joe) Carbonaro, Jeff (Kris) Willis, Joe Willis, Cathy Willis as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A calling hour will be held this Saturday, July 11 from noon until 1 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. all at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. All N.Y.S. guidelines will be followed.

