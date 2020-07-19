× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cindy E. Townsend

July 11, 2020

AUBURN — Cindy E. Townsend, 55, of Auburn, passed away in the loving arms of her beloved son, Joseph Carl Townsend, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Cindy was a very special, strong, courageous woman who overcame many adversities and obstacles in her life. She was the epitome of a Survivor. She used each struggle as a stepping stone and opportunity to rebuild, prove herself and become a stronger, self-sufficient, incredibly smart, clever, savvy, humorous, and independent woman. Her tenacity and strong-will was proven when she took a 3-month stage IV cancer prognosis and baffled doctors by turning it into an almost 2-year fight with grace, style, dignity, and without complaint.

Cindy was a kind, caring, loyal daughter, sister, and friend. She was caretaker for her mother, Mary, until her passing in 2018. She was a fiercely protective and loving mother to her son, Joseph, for whom she would do anything. Cindy shared with him her love of music (especially the band Meat Loaf), her love of cats and caring for any stray that visited her doorstep, as well as her love for shopping and New York City.