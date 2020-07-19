Cindy E. Townsend
July 11, 2020
AUBURN — Cindy E. Townsend, 55, of Auburn, passed away in the loving arms of her beloved son, Joseph Carl Townsend, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Cindy was a very special, strong, courageous woman who overcame many adversities and obstacles in her life. She was the epitome of a Survivor. She used each struggle as a stepping stone and opportunity to rebuild, prove herself and become a stronger, self-sufficient, incredibly smart, clever, savvy, humorous, and independent woman. Her tenacity and strong-will was proven when she took a 3-month stage IV cancer prognosis and baffled doctors by turning it into an almost 2-year fight with grace, style, dignity, and without complaint.
Cindy was a kind, caring, loyal daughter, sister, and friend. She was caretaker for her mother, Mary, until her passing in 2018. She was a fiercely protective and loving mother to her son, Joseph, for whom she would do anything. Cindy shared with him her love of music (especially the band Meat Loaf), her love of cats and caring for any stray that visited her doorstep, as well as her love for shopping and New York City.
She was fond of all-things chocolate, pastries, and cheesecake. She loved to cook and was an expert grill master. She enjoyed visiting new restaurants and Italian bakeries, lived for daily shopping excursions, loved to play (and almost always win) stuffed-animal crane games, and had a green-thumb for tomatoes and summer vegetables. Cindy's favorite activities were shopping and going to see music concerts with her son (recently, Martina McBride and LeAnn Rimes) and trips to NYC where they most recently saw "Bat Out of Hell" the Meat Loaf Musical.
Surviving are her caretakers, son, Joseph Carl Townsend (NYC); sisters, Dr. Linda Ann Townsend, Darlene M. (Rick) Nila; brother, David M. Townsend; nieces, Jenna, Mary, and Lily Nila; special friends, Averil Zimmer, Mary Rowe, Cheryl Foster, and Laura Cuthbert; and furry friends, Teddy Bear and Baby Cat.
Cindy was predeceased by her parents, Auburn Police Officer Carl R. Townsend Sr. and Mary J. Townsend; brother, Mark Townsend; nephew, Patrick Nila; and beloved cats, Salem and Toto.
Private services were held at Farrell's Funeral Service. Inc per the request of Cindy. She was laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Cindy's family wishes to thank Dr. Joseph Graney & staff and Father Justin D. Miller for their kindness, compassion, and special care of Cindy.
