RALEIGH, N.C. — Claire E. Hammond, 77, a former resident of Skaneateles and Sempronius, N.Y., died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Duke-Raleigh Hospital, Raleigh, N.C.
Claire was born in Patterson, N.J. on May 31, 1942. She and her husband, Hugh “Richie” Hammond, who survives, had previously operated the Anchor Motel and Anchor Appliance in Skaneateles for more than 15 years.
Surviving besides her husband are her sons, Hugh Hammond Jr., of Rougemont, N.C., and James Goritski, of Auburn; one daughter, Gail Sutphen, of Rougemont, N.C.; a granddaughter, Lisa Shavlay, of Easton, Pa.; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Kevin Hammond in 2000.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia, with Rev. Wayne Hampton officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Rural Cemetery. There will be a calling hour from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday before the funeral service.
