MORAVIA — Clarence Elwood Raymond Jr., 70, of State Route 38A, Moravia, passed away at Auburn Memorial Hospital after becoming ill at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
A lifelong resident of the Union Springs and Moravia area, he worked his entire life as an auto mechanic at a family run business, Ray’s Auto Service in Union Springs and later at Roth Steel in Syracuse.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton, with Pastor Dennis Grimes officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. Spring interment will be in Kelloggsville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Fire Department, 5949 New Hope Road, Moravia, NY 13118.
