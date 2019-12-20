{{featured_button_text}}

MORAVIA — Clarence Elwood Raymond Jr., 70, of State Route 38A, Moravia, passed away at Auburn Memorial Hospital after becoming ill at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

A lifelong resident of the Union Springs and Moravia area, he worked his entire life as an auto mechanic at a family run business, Ray’s Auto Service in Union Springs and later at Roth Steel in Syracuse.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton, with Pastor Dennis Grimes officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. Spring interment will be in Kelloggsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Fire Department, 5949 New Hope Road, Moravia, NY 13118.

Online condolences may be left at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.

