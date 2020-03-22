MARCELLUS — Mrs. Claudia M. Corbitt Failey, 76, of Marcellus, and formerly of Auburn, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in The Cottages at Garden Grove, Cicero, N.Y.

Claudia graduated from Auburn Memorial School of Nursing in 1964. After a brief career, Claudia concentrated on raising her three children. She loved to sew and expertly made matching outfits for her children when they were young. This turned her creativity spilling over to quilting, which she loved. She was a member of various quilt guilds as well. She continued to make and donate her work to various charities throughout her life.

Claudia was predeceased by her husband, William (Bill) Failey, in 2012.

She is survived by her three children, William Failey Jr., of Auburn, Maureen Naugle (Jeffrey), of Fayetteville, and Lynn Fahmi (Christopher), of Nanuet; and grandchildren, Cameron, Kyle, and Anna Naugle, Amanda and Alyssa Fahmi.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in memory of Claudia may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are by Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY 13021.

