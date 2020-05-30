LIVERPOOL — Claudia R. Gurak, 75, of Liverpool, passed away with her family by her side on May 22, 2020.
Claudia was born in Auburn on March 11, 1945, to the late Thaddeus and Nonna Rozmyslowicz. Claudia retired from Le Moyne College after 20 plus years as a student loan coordinator. Claudia loved to cross stitch and started her own business, Claudia Counts. Her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Robert Gurak; their children, David (Susan) Gurak, Carin (Paul) Taddeo Predmore, and Brian Gurak; four grandchildren, Christopher Taddeo, Matthew Taddeo, Alison Gurak, and Andrea Gurak; and her sister, Donna Emerson, of Portugal.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of St. Camillus.
For more, visit www.NewcomerSyracuse.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.