JORDAN — Clinton J. Bogart, 77, of Jordan, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 4, 2020.
Mr. Bogart was born on July 21, 1942, in Auburn, to the late Clarence and Anna (Kolp) Bogart.
He was also predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Mrs. Barbara (Keenly) Bogart in 2013.
Mr. Bogart proudly served in the Air Force for 20 years and traveled all over the world serving his country. Following his career in the Air Force, Clinton went on to work and retire from the United States Postal Service. Mr. Bogart was also a very involved member of the Auburn Church of the Nazarene. He also enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s marching band shows and other school activities. He loved having his great-grandchild around to keep him company.
Clinton is survived by his children, Clinton (Terri) Bogart Jr., of Jordan, Robert (Linda) Bogart, of Georgia, and David (Cheryl) Bogart, of Maine; his grandchildren, Cheri, John, Jessica, Becky, and Amanda; and his great-grandchildren, Harlee, Bailey, Kora, Daisy, Liam, and Logan. Mr. Bogart is also survived by a sister, Helen “Kathy” Shepardson, of Auburn; as well as brothers, Kenneth (Sandra) Bogart, of Seneca Falls, and Francis (Brenda) Bogart, of South Carolina; also a sister-in-law, Judy Bogart, of Silver Creek who is the wife of Mr. Bogart’s brother, Clarence “Butch” Bogart who predeceased him in 2016.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. June 20, 2020, in the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, with a graveside service for the family to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Matthew House of Auburn in Clinton’s name. https://www.matthewhouse.org/
Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.