× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JORDAN — Clinton J. Bogart, 77, of Jordan, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 4, 2020.

Mr. Bogart was born on July 21, 1942, in Auburn, to the late Clarence and Anna (Kolp) Bogart.

He was also predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Mrs. Barbara (Keenly) Bogart in 2013.

Mr. Bogart proudly served in the Air Force for 20 years and traveled all over the world serving his country. Following his career in the Air Force, Clinton went on to work and retire from the United States Postal Service. Mr. Bogart was also a very involved member of the Auburn Church of the Nazarene. He also enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s marching band shows and other school activities. He loved having his great-grandchild around to keep him company.