CATO — Clyde Leroy Stevens, 89, of Cato, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, at Sodus Rehab and Nursing Center with his family by his side.
He was the son of the late Mahlon and Letitica Barnes Stevens, born on Nov. 12, 1930. He had many different careers in his life and retired from Gould Pumps in 1994. Leroy loved spending time outdoors going on picnics with his family and just having family time.
He is survived by children, Mary Lou (Jerry) Baker, David (Sherri) Stevens, Martha Rae Warren, Jennifer Mack, Christopher Stevens, and Jason Stevens; sister-in-law, Joan Connors; daughter-in-law, Carol Stevens; son-in-law, Ed Mack Jr.; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and nieces; nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Leroy was predeceased by his wife, Martha, in 2012; two sons, Jeffrey 2009 and James in 2017; sisters, Nina 2009 and Louise 2012; granddaughter, Jennifer 1976; great-granddaughter, Marie 1991; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A graveside service will be held in the spring in Pine Hill Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204, in memory of Clyde Leroy Stevens
A special thank you to the staff at Sodus Rehab and Nursing Center for their excellent care and thoughtfulness.
