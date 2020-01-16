Colleen L. Williams
0 entries

Colleen L. Williams

  • 0

MORAVIA — Colleen L. Williams, 61, of Moravia, passed away Jan. 13, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Main and Carol Patterson.

She is survived by her siblings, Keith, Debbie, Kim, Ken, and Shaunna; her son, Trystan (Lindsey Cunningham) Williams and their son, Eli Williams; her mother-in-law, Donna Williams Crouch; and by various aunts and uncles.

There are no calling hours or services at this time.

Contributions in her name may be made to Northwoods Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 7 Keeler Ave., P.O. BOX 1079, Moravia, NY 13118.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News