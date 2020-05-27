ALABAMA — Cornelius Wilson Jr., 62, formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
He was born in Belle Glade, Fla., the son of the late Cornelius and Vera (Ellison) Wilson and had resided most of his life in the Auburn area.
Cornelius was employed as a machinist for more than 20 years by the former McQuay International. Cornelius enjoyed fishing and was an avid Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs sports fan. He was most happy spending time with his family, and he will be sadly missed by all of them.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Debra (Marullo) Wilson, of Alabama; three children, Adrian Wilson, Jennifer (Ray) Lorenz and Curtis (Delia) Wilson; three grandchildren, Rebekah, Raymond and Eliana; seven siblings, Darrick, Marvin, Christopher, Michael, Kenny, Dorothy 'Dot' and Christine; two uncles, Larry and Robert Ellison; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three sisters Helen, Katrina and Loretta.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28 in a drive-thru viewing in the Pettigrass Funeral Home parking lot at 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will be private in Fort Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association.
