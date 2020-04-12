× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCIPIO CENTER — Cristobal C. Gomez Ramos, 41, of Scipio Center, passed away on April 8, 2020.

He is survived by his children, parents, wife and siblings.

There will be no services at this time.

Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.

