PORT BYRON — Crystal M. Smith, 62, of Port Byron, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Matthew House with her family by her side.

Crystal was a loving and caring woman willing to help anyone. She enjoyed listening to music, watching baseball as she was an avid New York Yankees fan. Crystal received great joy from watching and caring for children. In her spare time she would go to the casino and try her luck at keno.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Smith; daughter, Amyjo Wart and her husband, Ryan; son, John Smith; father, Harold Babbitt Jr.; sister, Brenda Skowron; brother, Harold Babbitt III and his wife, Julie; three grandchildren, Harper, Lilyjo, and Felix Wart; several nieces and nephews, and a great-niece and nephew.

Crystal was predeceased by her mother, Margaret Babbitt, and cousin, Marcia Gawlacky.

There will be no service at the family’s request.

Brew Funeral Home, Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.

