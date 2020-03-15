CAYUGA — Cynthia J. (Story) Ackles, 74, of Cayuga, passed away peacefully with her family at her side early Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at the Matthew House, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
She was born in Cortland, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Thelma Olds Story. “Cindy,” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was a Moravia Central High School graduate, class of 1963. She formerly lived in Nevada, California, and returned more recently to Central New York.
Cindy worked in the hospitality and manufacturing departments for several years at various companies. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Cindy’s love and greatest passion was working and helping in animal rescue.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, William Ackles, of Cayuga; children, Stewart (Danna) Miller Jr., of Washington, Lynn Miller Quick, of Cortland, Leigh (Jody) Morris, of Moravia, Theresa (Todd) Myers, of Nevada, Wayne (Michelle) Ackles, of Farmington, Andrea (Henry) Kelsey, of York, N.Y., and Renee Becker and companion, Matt Kelsey, of Sempronius; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandson, Jacoby; five siblings, Bill “Lloyd” (Shirley) Story, Bob (Martha) Story, Linda Badman, Joyce (Tom) Wallan, and Marsha (Gerald) Ryan; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Stewart Miller Sr.
Private calling hours and services will be held this Tuesday in Half Acre Church at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made in Cindy’s memory to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021, or to any local animal rescue shelter.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.