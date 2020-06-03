× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAVANNAH, N.Y. — Daniel Hampton VerVers, 43, of Savannah, N.Y., died peacefully of cardiac arrest on May 29, 2020.

Born in Hinsdale, Ill., he was the son of Lester and Rosemary (Kaidel) VerVers. Dan was a family man who loved his wife and cherished his twin daughters. He enjoyed spending time with his family engaging in any outdoor activity.

He is survived by his loving wife of six years, Sarah (Randall) VerVers; his 2-year-old twin daughters, Rosemary and Eleanor; eight siblings, Katrina (Kevin) Smith, Edward (Alisha) VerVers, Kimberly (Sherry) Cleaveland Klink, Tracey (James) Long, Kelly Klink, Michael (Jenn) Klink, James (Teressa) Klink, and David (Kara) Klink. Also surviving are Lester VerVers; his in-laws, Pamela and Charles Randall, and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Rosemary and Larry Klink.

There are no calling hours or funeral service for Dan due to Covid restrictions placed upon us. A celebration of his life will be held by the family at a later date.

Contributions in his name may be made to a GOFUNDME Campaign for Rosemary and Eleanor VerVers. www.gf.me/u/x6jtcg.com

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel VerVers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.