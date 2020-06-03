SAVANNAH, N.Y. — Daniel Hampton VerVers, 43, of Savannah, N.Y., died peacefully of cardiac arrest on May 29, 2020.
Born in Hinsdale, Ill., he was the son of Lester and Rosemary (Kaidel) VerVers. Dan was a family man who loved his wife and cherished his twin daughters. He enjoyed spending time with his family engaging in any outdoor activity.
He is survived by his loving wife of six years, Sarah (Randall) VerVers; his 2-year-old twin daughters, Rosemary and Eleanor; eight siblings, Katrina (Kevin) Smith, Edward (Alisha) VerVers, Kimberly (Sherry) Cleaveland Klink, Tracey (James) Long, Kelly Klink, Michael (Jenn) Klink, James (Teressa) Klink, and David (Kara) Klink. Also surviving are Lester VerVers; his in-laws, Pamela and Charles Randall, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Rosemary and Larry Klink.
There are no calling hours or funeral service for Dan due to Covid restrictions placed upon us. A celebration of his life will be held by the family at a later date.
Contributions in his name may be made to a GOFUNDME Campaign for Rosemary and Eleanor VerVers. www.gf.me/u/x6jtcg.com
Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.