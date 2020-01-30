Daniel J. Farrell

Son of the late Thomas F. Farrell and Marilyn Farrell Muir, Dan was born June 1, 1958, in Troy, N.Y. A graduate of Auburn High School, Dan earned an AA from Auburn Community College and a BA from R.I.T. College of Hotel and Tourist Industries Management earning the prestigious Margaret Sarah Gilliam Award in 2013 for outstanding Alumni Achievement.

Dan had over 25 years of distinguished management experience as a General Manager/COO of several prestigious golf clubs including Innis Arden Golf Club, Saratoga Golf and Polo Club, The Edison Club and the Cavalry Club. Most recently in 2013, Dan led the 95th PGA Championship as the host manager and member of the 2013 Championship Golf Management Panel and Executive Committee. Dan continued in the industry as an Executive Search Professional for GSI Executive Search. Dan was an active member of the Club Managers Association of America and earned the distinction of CCM. Most fulfilling to Dan was being a mentor. He thoroughly enjoyed sharing his knowledge among others while being a mentor and guest speaker at Florida State University, Dedman College of Hospitality Management, RIT, and countless industry professionals.