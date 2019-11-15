VERNON, Conn. — Daniel J. Kelsey, formerly of Auburn, N.Y., died Sept. 26, 2019, unexpectedly after a brief illness in Vernon, Conn.
Born Aug. 26, 1942, in Lackawanna, N.Y., he was the first son of Edith (Charnock, Kelsey) Tutko and Daniel J. Kelsey and graduated West Seneca High School in 1959. He started his career at Thruway Molders in 1959 before spending several years as a maintenance supervisor at Freezer Queen. He then made his way back into the plastics industry, where he would spend the remainder of his career in managerial and ownership roles, retiring as the co-owner of CCMI Industries in Geneva, N.Y. in 2001.
In Dan’s early days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with family. A quiet artist, he enjoyed sketching, drawing, and even did some painting including window murals for stores back in the mid-1950s. He had a great love of steam trains and could easily be found sharing a story about riding trains with his grandfather in another time. Dan enjoyed auto racing, trains, old movies, historical documentaries, and old radio shows. As a Buffalo Sabres fan, supportive father and coach, he could often be found on the ice at Casey Park in Auburn, on many nights and weekends in the early to late-1980s.
Kelsey is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy (Walters) Kelsey; brother, Paul Kelsey and wife, Sharon (Bunz) Kelsey, of Zanesville, Ohio; son, Todd and Joy Ann (Hornby) Kelsey, of Manchester, Conn.; brother-in-law, David Walters and wife, Janice (Hunt) Walters, of Richboro, Pa.; nephew, Jonathan and Kimberly (Heider) Kelsey, of Zanesville, Ohio, Julie Canfield, of Valley City, Ohio; and great-nieces, Katelyn Emily Kelsey, of Valley City, Ohio, and Zoe Eponine Kelsey, of Zanesville, Ohio. “Grampy” is and will be greatly missed by his two granddaughters, Marin and Maeve Kelsey, whom made his life considerably more exciting in his later years than he ever thought possible.
Besides his mother, father, and stepfather, Joseph G. Tutko, he was preceded in death by two stepbrothers; two stepsisters, and his nephew, Daniel Kelsey (10/26/70 -1/11/97) whom he enjoyed spending time together listening to large brass bands.
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. Interment will be held privately at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY or Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. Or, simply sit down with a loved one with a cup of Tim Hortons coffee and speak of fond memories together, times gone past, steam trains and grandfathers.
