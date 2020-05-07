Danielle Marie Horner
0 entries

Danielle Marie Horner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORT BYRON — Danielle Marie Horner, 51, of Port Byron, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 24, 2020.

She is survived by her parents, John and Jeanette Horner, of Elbridge and Zephyrhills; son, Michael David Demascole, of New York; one granddaughter, Maya Demascole; daughter, Ashley Elaine Horner, of Florida; three brothers, John III, Joel (Lori), and Jeffrey (Tina) Horner; nephew, John Wesley Horner, and niece, Lizzie Ann Horner.

She was predeceased by her only sister, Tania Marcelle Horner, in 2001.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Port Byron UMC Food Pantry, P.O. Box 344, Port Byron, NY 13140.

The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Danielle Horner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News