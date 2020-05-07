× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORT BYRON — Danielle Marie Horner, 51, of Port Byron, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 24, 2020.

She is survived by her parents, John and Jeanette Horner, of Elbridge and Zephyrhills; son, Michael David Demascole, of New York; one granddaughter, Maya Demascole; daughter, Ashley Elaine Horner, of Florida; three brothers, John III, Joel (Lori), and Jeffrey (Tina) Horner; nephew, John Wesley Horner, and niece, Lizzie Ann Horner.

She was predeceased by her only sister, Tania Marcelle Horner, in 2001.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Port Byron UMC Food Pantry, P.O. Box 344, Port Byron, NY 13140.

The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements.

