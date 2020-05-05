KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Danny Michael Houde, 71, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on April 30, 2020, at his home with family at his bedside.
Danny served in the U.S. Navy as a 3rd class Boatswain’s Mate on the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Naval Ship. He was the 88th employee hired by the Auburn Steel Company, retiring in 1998. He started a second career as a CDL driver/trainer for Swift Transportation. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, baseball player, and sports fan. He could give you stats on any player in any sport. He was a lifelong New York Yankees and SU fan. Danny was known for his sense of humor.
Danny was predeceased by his parents, George and Jane (Boutin) Houde; his sister and brother-in-law, Helene (Houde) and Tom Widger.
Danny is survived by the love of his life for 52 years, Linda Marie (Schrader) Houde; his two children, Danny and Jackie (Marlowe) Houde, of Augusta, Ga., and his daughter, Jodi (Houde) and Kevin McCandrew, of Knoxville, Tenn. He was a grandfather of five, Ashley Keller, Kaitlin Giddens (Tharon), Mallorie McCandrew, Evan Houde (Brandi), and Kevin McCandrew (Cassie). He was also a great-grandfather of four, Marley Mae, Aiden Scott, Parry Jane, and Grayson Michael.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
