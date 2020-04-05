× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Darlene Benson, 61, of Auburn, passed away on April 1, 2020, with her family by her side.

She is the daughter of the late Johnny and Hattiepearl Manuel Buchanan. Darlene was loving mother, grandmother, and loyal friend.

She is survived by her children, Vyonne Benson and his wife, Kari, Ismail Brooks and his girlfriend, Mary Jo Robinson, and Cherrelle Smith and her husband, Jacob; significant other, Robert Butler; brother, Kester Benson; sisters, Angelatte Copes and Dorothy Anne Bailey; and nine grandchildren, Marley Foltz, Robbie Foltz III, Hagan Smith, Marquis Benson, Elijah Benson, Xaviere Benson, Naliah Benson, Nickulaus Benson, and Somaya Brooks.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was predeceased by her sister, Maryann McLeod, and Carrie Lee Mosley, who cared for her like a mother.

Services will be held privately for the family. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.

Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.

