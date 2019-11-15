{{featured_button_text}}

CATO — Darlene K. Johnson, 73, formerly from Cato, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband, Garie Johnson; her daughter, Stephanie Mettler Burridge; her grandson, William (Paige) Burridge; her great-granddaughter, Kayleigh; and her future great-grandson.

