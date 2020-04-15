GLASGOW, Kentucky — Darrell Roger Pipgrass, 81, of Glasgow, Ky., passed on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his residence in Glasgow.
He was born June 8, 1938 in Leona, Wisc. to the late Earl and Elsie Pipgrass. His first job was picking up wood scraps at the lumberyard where his dad worked.
He spent hours fishing in the creeks for trout, trapping for furs and hunting in the Wisconsin wilderness.
When Darrell was 17, he fudged the numbers on his enlistment form and joined the Air Force. He served four years and then joined the Army for another four. He was honorably discharged with a Bronze Star for saving the life of a comrade in the Vietnam War. He considered it a great honor to serve for his country.
Darrell was always up for adventure. Driving race cars, dancing till dawn, playing pinochle and pranking family and friends. He loved a good laugh, a good hunt and a good liverwurst sandwich! You are loved, Darrell, you are loved!
Survivors include two daughters, Sindy Young, of Maine and Sherry Pedigo, of Glasgow, Ky.; and three sons, Brent Pipgrass, of Glasgow, Ky., Russell Cornwell, of Birmingham and Derek Pipgrass, of Glasgow, Ky.
They also include grandchildren, Nadine Sullivan, of Alabama, Tim Cornwell, of Alabama, Katie Cornwell, of Georgia, Nathan Skou, of Kentucky, David Young, of Tennessee, Brandon Pipgrass, of Kentucky, Kylee Pipgrass, of Kentucky, Deven Young, of Maine, Brent Pipgrass, Jr., of Kentucky, Ember Young, of Maine and Taylor Pipgrass, of Kentucky; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister Pat Goff, of California.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Bev Howen and Colleen Grunder.
A memorial service for Darrell will be scheduled at a later date and announced by the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.