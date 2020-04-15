× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLASGOW, Kentucky — Darrell Roger Pipgrass, 81, of Glasgow, Ky., passed on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his residence in Glasgow.

He was born June 8, 1938 in Leona, Wisc. to the late Earl and Elsie Pipgrass. His first job was picking up wood scraps at the lumberyard where his dad worked.

He spent hours fishing in the creeks for trout, trapping for furs and hunting in the Wisconsin wilderness.

When Darrell was 17, he fudged the numbers on his enlistment form and joined the Air Force. He served four years and then joined the Army for another four. He was honorably discharged with a Bronze Star for saving the life of a comrade in the Vietnam War. He considered it a great honor to serve for his country.

Darrell was always up for adventure. Driving race cars, dancing till dawn, playing pinochle and pranking family and friends. He loved a good laugh, a good hunt and a good liverwurst sandwich! You are loved, Darrell, you are loved!

Survivors include two daughters, Sindy Young, of Maine and Sherry Pedigo, of Glasgow, Ky.; and three sons, Brent Pipgrass, of Glasgow, Ky., Russell Cornwell, of Birmingham and Derek Pipgrass, of Glasgow, Ky.