June 13, 2020

WEEDSPORT — Daun K. (Hughes) Booth, 81, of Weedsport, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ross and Doris Glase Phipps. Daun was a force. She spend 20 years commanding the kitchen staff at Auburn Correctional Facility, earning numerous promotions and accolades. She was a God fearing woman who served the church in various roles. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her Children: Linda Gibson, Beth Lucas (Robert) Henry J.P. Hughes; Eight Grandchildren: Frederick and Kandis, Jessica, Michelle, Janna and Melissa, Sierah and Alexis; Five Great Grandchildren: Kianna, Vincent, Isis, Robert, Carlito, Riley, Noah and Alexander Niece: Amy Dickenson (Andy) Nephew: Ross Phipps (Victoria). In addition to her parents, Daun was predeceased by her brother Ronald Phipps and granddaughter Lindsay.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Cayuga. All people attending must wear face masks, social distancing must be maintained, and a limit of ten public attendees will only be allowed into the funeral home at a time. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

