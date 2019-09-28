ITHACA — David Allen “Merk” Merkley, 60, of Ithaca, passed away at home with his wife by his side on Aug. 16, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
Born on Aug. 2, 1959, in Auburn, he was the son of Leatrice E. (Youngs) Merkley and the late David Albert Merkley. David graduated from Jordan Elbridge Central High School in Jordan, N.Y., in June of 1977. Immediately after high school, Merk enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1977 and served until his honorable discharge in 1982. David married his loving wife, the former Dee Walker, in September of 2001.
Merk was a jack-of-all-trades, master of none, and worked construction for Don Davis Construction in North Fort Myers, Fla., prior to his illness. He was a true NASCAR fan (Mark Martin) and NFL fan (NY Giants). His true passion in life was spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing football in the summertime and building snow forts in the wintertime for his children. Merk was always a big kid at heart.
Merk is survived by his loving wife of nearly 18 years, Dee M. Merkley; children, Becky (Edward) Karschner, Christopher Merkley, Anthony Merkley, Sara (Christopher) Berry, and Mark (Angelina) Hodencamp Jr.; 19 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; mother, Leatrice (Youngs) Merkley; siblings, Lee Ann (Louis R. Jr.) Ferretti, Dale (Victoria) Merkley, Albert Merkley, Michele (John) Anderson, and Bobbie Jo (Don) Showens; and several extended family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his son, David A. Merkley Jr., on Dec. 14, 2005, and his father, David Albert Merkley, on May 19, 2018.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Dryden VFW, 2272 Dryden Road, Dryden, NY 13053.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David’s name may be directed to the Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, Syracuse VA Medical Center, or Hospicare.
To plant a tree in memory of David Merkley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.