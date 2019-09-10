{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — David C. Sigl, 57, of Auburn, passed away Sept. 3, 2019, at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.

Born in Lyons, N.Y. on Oct. 24, 1961, David was the son of the late Carlyll and Constance Shepard Sigl. David was the owner of Lake Country Logging.

David is survived by his wife, Sandra Sigl; his stepchildren, Casey, Amanda, and Jessie; his sister, Donna Lusk; his niece, Amanda Pinckney; along with several other nieces and nephews, and is beloved dog, Roscoe.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Along with his parents, David was predeceased by his siblings, Diane, Gary, and Alan Sigl.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1401 Sherry Road, in Port Byron.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments