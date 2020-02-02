David D. Cox
AUBURN — David D. Cox, 64, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Mr. Cox was born in Auburn on Oct. 11, 1955, to the late Neal D. and Elizabeth H. White Cox. David graduated from Southern Cayuga and went on serve his country with the United States Air Force. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and spending time with his fur babies.

David is survived by his siblings, Linda Cox-Randolph, of Auburn, Robert Cox, of Skaneateles, and Michael, of Auburn; his son, Raymond Cox, of Rochester; daughter, Ada Beth Rogers, of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brothers, Richard and Paul Cox.

Services will be held privately for the family at a later date.

Donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans or Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn.

