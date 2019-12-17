AUBURN — David E. Schlegel, 67, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Dec. 14, 2019.
David was born in Auburn on Jan. 9, 1952, to the late Clarence and June Barrette Schlegel. He was previously employed as a correction officer at Butler Correctional Facility. David was a free spirit and enjoyed the outdoors. He was passionate about preserving the planet, generously donating to the Sierra Club and many other causes. David was a kind man; he loved music, trains, and reading books. His two daughters meant the world to him.
David is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; his daughters, Elizabeth (Taylor) Morris and Melissa Schlegel; his grandchildren, James, Olivia, and Hazel Morris; his sister-in-law, Joan Schlegel, and his nieces and nephews, John and Jimmy Schlegel, Jill Stanton, Dana Merizzi and Vincent Bachman, with whom he was especially close.
You have free articles remaining.
Along with his parents, David was predeceased by his sister, Joan Merizzi, and his brother, John Schlegel.
Calling hours for David will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, 101 Fitch Ave., Auburn. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn. Following the burial, all are invited to join the family at the Springside Inn to continue to gather and celebrate David’s life.
Donations in David’s memory may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA. In honor of David, please be kind to the planet and plant trees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.