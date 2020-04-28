AUBURN — David J. Roberts, 88, of Auburn, passed away April 25, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.
Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Mildred Gurney Roberts. After more than 40 years working as an architect, he retired from Beardsley and Beardsley.
Until the early 1990s he and his late wife, Jean Schenkenberger Roberts, of 63 years, square danced with the Spinning Wheels and ran a square dance clothing shop. In recent years he served as a board member of The Home. A loyal member of Uppersteiners, Dave collected beer steins for more than 60 years.
He was an Army veteran where he saw “combat” in a mess kitchen in North Carolina during the Korean War. He was an avid golfer, president of the Wednesday night golf league at Lakeview Golf Club, and looked forward to playing this year.
He is survived by his children, John Roberts (Laurelyn), Karen Roberts Betz (Alan), and Ellen Roberts Ferro (Michael); his brother, Andy Roberts (Kathy); his sister-in-law, Barbara Kinney; grandchildren, Margot Ferro Stotler (Chris), Michael D Ferro, Vincent Ferro, Samuel Ferro, and Katherine Betz; a great-granddaughter, Eva, and nieces and nephews.
A calling hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow on Friday, May 1, by an online meeting. To receive an invitation and access to David’s celebration of life, please email this address: daverobertsonlinememorial@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SS. Peter and John Episcopal Church, Auburn NY.
Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.