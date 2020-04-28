× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — David J. Roberts, 88, of Auburn, passed away April 25, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Mildred Gurney Roberts. After more than 40 years working as an architect, he retired from Beardsley and Beardsley.

Until the early 1990s he and his late wife, Jean Schenkenberger Roberts, of 63 years, square danced with the Spinning Wheels and ran a square dance clothing shop. In recent years he served as a board member of The Home. A loyal member of Uppersteiners, Dave collected beer steins for more than 60 years.

He was an Army veteran where he saw “combat” in a mess kitchen in North Carolina during the Korean War. He was an avid golfer, president of the Wednesday night golf league at Lakeview Golf Club, and looked forward to playing this year.

He is survived by his children, John Roberts (Laurelyn), Karen Roberts Betz (Alan), and Ellen Roberts Ferro (Michael); his brother, Andy Roberts (Kathy); his sister-in-law, Barbara Kinney; grandchildren, Margot Ferro Stotler (Chris), Michael D Ferro, Vincent Ferro, Samuel Ferro, and Katherine Betz; a great-granddaughter, Eva, and nieces and nephews.