David King Atwater
Aug. 17, 1952 — July 23, 2020
AURELIUS — David King Atwater, 67, of Aurelius, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Matthew House. David was born in Auburn on Aug. 17, 1952 to the late David B. and Joanne Casler Atwater. He was a graduate of Union Springs High School, class of 1970 and proudly served our country in the United States Navy from 1972 to 1992. Following retirement from the Navy, David obtained a degree in Criminal Justice and was employed with Cayuga County.
David's greatest loves were his daughter, Samantha, trap shooting and the great outdoors.
He is survived by his loving daughter Samantha Atwater; his sister Donna Atwater; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents, David is predeceased by his brother Doug Atwater and sister Diane Evey.
Those who knew David are invited to join the family for a memorial service to be offered at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, in the Half Acre Union Church, Aurelius. A calling hour will be conducted prior to the service at 5 p.m. in the church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn.
Contributions may be made in memory of David to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.
