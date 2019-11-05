{{featured_button_text}}
David Lawrence Jr.

MORAVIA — David Lawrence Jr., 50, of Moravia, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2019.

Born Aug. 18, 1969 in Auburn, he is the son of David and Bonnie Lawrence. David was an avid fisherman, and dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan. He was passionate about being a chef. He took great pride in caring for his wife.

David is survived by his parents; his wife, Tamara (Murphy) Lawrence; his son, Hunter Lawrence; sisters, Nicole (Dan) O’Brien, Stacey (Matt) Harrison, and Kristy (Kevin) Caza; nieces, Kaitlynn and Kortney Harrison, Ashley and Hailey O’Brien, and Koryn Caza; one nephew, Kolby Caza. He is also survived by a dear friend, Robert Cooper (Buster), and his beloved cat, Stella.

The family will receive visitors from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Wade Funeral Home, with a service directly following.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the C.A.S.T. for kids fishing foundation at castforkids.org.

