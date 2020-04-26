SYRACUSE — David M. Murphy, 65, of Syracuse, formerly of Owasco, passed away April 22, 2020, after a brief illness.
David was born in Auburn on June 29, 1954 to the late Thomas and Mildred Wood Murphy. David was a free spirit who loved his scooter which gave him the freedom to travel around his neighborhood frequenting coffee shops and greeting friends. David loved family gatherings; he arrived with a smile and brought laughter and joy to those who loved him most, especially his nieces and nephews.
David is survived by his children, Jennifer Murphy and Steven Murphy; his siblings, Caren Barrs, James (Liz) Murphy, Frederick (Robin) Murphy, Kevin (Chalyce) Murphy, Randy (Rose) Murphy, and Thomas Murphy; and several nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much.
Along with his parents, David was predeceased by his brothers, Ronald Murphy and Lynn Chapin, and his brother-in-law, James Barr.
Services for David will be held privately with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Owasco Reformed Church.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Please leave condolences at whitechapelfh.com.
