AUBURN — David P. Stott Sr., 76, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 2, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
David was born the second of six children in central New York to Fred and Arvilla Stott and worked throughout his life at American Amusement and Stott Vending Inc., becoming President and CEO of Stott Vending until his retirement in 2011. David graduated from Weedsport Junior-Senior High School and received his associate’s degree from Cayuga Community College.
David married the love of his life, Janice Homik, and they raised their two children in close proximity to the Stott cousins, with summers spent at Grandpa’s pool or on the boat on Owasco Lake and winter vacationing with family in Florida or racing snowmobiles through the back fields and up north. David most enjoyed the company of family and friends and loved to tell a good story.
David is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Janice; his daughter, Debbie Stott Moody, and son, David (Hilary) Stott Jr. He is survived by five grandchildren, Mykala and Gavin Moody, Amanda Stott, Madison (Kyle) Trickey, and Harout (Molly) Babigian, and his three great-grandchildren, Melkon, Ahren, and Zane. David is also survived by his brothers, Fred and Gary Stott; sisters, Diane (Herman) Dolezal, and Melinda Stott; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Additionally, David was predeceased by his brother, Kevin.
The calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Plis Funeral Home, in Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions to SS. Peter and Paul Church, Hospice of the Finger Lakes, or donations of blood to the American Red Cross.
