WESTMINSTER, Md. — Dawn Elaine (Crysler) Amsbaugh, 70, of Westminster, Md., passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home.
She was the beloved wife of Charley Amsbaugh. Mrs. Amsbaugh was born Feb. 24, 1949 in Syracuse, N.Y., the daughter of the late Horace R. Crysler and the late Helen V. (Henderson) Grant. She was a homemaker and later on a salesclerk at the Westminster K-Mart.
Survived by son, David Amsbaugh; son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Larissa Amsbaugh; grandson, Nicholas Amsbaugh; granddaughters, Madeline, Charley, Tabitha, and Olivia Amsbaugh; sisters, Helen (Don) Newell and Dorothy (Rusty) Snell; brothers, Richard (Sally) and Ronald (Kasi) Crysler, and Bonnie and JoAnn Crysler.
Celebration of Dawn’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Navarino Fire House.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, 1320 West Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD.
Online condolences may be made at www.burrier-queen.com.
