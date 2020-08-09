You have permission to edit this article.
Alexander (Al) Wasilenko
Alexander (Al) Wasilenko

WASILENKO, Alexander (Al), 95, of Auburn, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Funeral services 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Face masks or coverings must be worn. Social distancing will be observed, and NYS building capacity guidance will be followed. Contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Church or the WWII Veterans History Project.

