Alice A. Guiffrida

GUIFFRIDA, Alice A., 85, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Private service and burial were held in St. Joseph's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

