GALLAGHER, Alice M., 94, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Memorial service at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons, N.Y. Contributions to Cayuga County Office for Aging, Senior Nutrition Program, 149 Genesee St., Box 3, Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangement with Langham Funeral Home.

