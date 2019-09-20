{{featured_button_text}}

GUILFOOS, Alice M., 85, of Auburn, passed away Sept. 18, 2019. Calling hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 28, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. A memorial service will follow immediately at noon. Donations in Alice’s name may be made to the American Heart Association or the Matthew House.

