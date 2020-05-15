Allison T. Orr-McCoy

ORR-McCOY, Allison T., 65, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church later this summer. Memorials to any Animal Rescue program or the Finger Lakes SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021. Farrell's Funeral Service Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
