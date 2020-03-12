Andrew R. 'Ray' Mosley

MOSLEY, Andrew R. “Ray,” 78, of Auburn, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral services at 9 a.m. Saturday from the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn, and 9:30 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.