Andrew R. 'Ray' Mosley

You have free articles remaining.
MOSLEY, Andrew R. “Ray,” 78, of Auburn, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral services at 9 a.m. Saturday from the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn, and 9:30 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Mosley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.