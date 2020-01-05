{{featured_button_text}}

CONTI, Angelina, 105, formerly of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020. Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in St. Mary’s Church, Cortland, N.Y. Arrangements with Riccardi Funeral Home, Cortland, N.Y.

To plant a tree in memory of Angelina Conti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments