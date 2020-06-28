Angelo Amodei
AMODEI, Angelo, 54, of Auburn passed away Friday June 26,2020. Calling hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday with services to immediately follow all in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

