ALVARO, Anthony J., 98, of The Commons, formerly of Thornton Avenue, and Boyle Center, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, in St. Mary’s Church. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

