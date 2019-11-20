{{featured_button_text}}

PARKER, Antoinette “Ann” Bovi, 92, of Auburn, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Service at 1 p.m. Friday at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Private interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

