{{featured_button_text}}

SOFINSKI, Arlene M., 96, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial in Soule Cemetery, Sennett. Calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Heieck- Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association of CNY Chapter.

To send flowers to the family of Arlene Sofinski, please visit Tribute Store.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Service information

Dec 12
Visitation
Thursday, December 12, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home,LLC
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Arlene's Visitation begins.
Dec 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, December 13, 2019
10:00AM
St. Alphonsus Church
E.Genesee St.
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Arlene's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Load comments