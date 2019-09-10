TANNER, Barbara A. (Cheney), 94, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Calling hours from 9:30 to 11 a.m. today at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 East Genesee St., Auburn. Services will follow. A private graveside ceremony in Lakeview Cemetery in Fleming at a later date. Contributions to the Salvation Army of Auburn, 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.
