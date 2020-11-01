 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara A. (Quigley O’Neil) Smith
0 entries

Barbara A. (Quigley O’Neil) Smith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara A. (Quigley O’Neil) Smith, 90, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc, Auburn, and are incomplete at this time.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News