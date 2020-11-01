 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara A. Smith
0 entries

Barbara A. Smith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SMITH, Barbara A. (Quigley O’Neil), 90, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc, Auburn and are incomplete at this time.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News