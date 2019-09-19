ALFIERI, Betty A., 79, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. No calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in St. Mary's Church. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider SCAT Van of Cayuga County, 17 Nelson St. Suite 3, Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements by the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.
